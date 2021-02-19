Virginia doctors advocate for more paid sick leave amid coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va – Doctors from across the Commonwealth are calling on the Senate to expand sick leave for essential workers.

House Bill 2137 would expand sick days and paid leave for essential workers hit especially hard during the coronavirus pandemic. The bill was passed earlier this month in the House of Delegates.

Physicians from the Charlottesville area say passing the bill could save lives.

“How can an employee stay home if they don’t have paid sick leave, and if every penny that they generate those to their families and they don’t have any spare change, so if they take time off they lose important money for their family,” family physician Dr. Gregory Gelburd said.

The group of healthcare providers is hoping the Senate will consider the bill soon as the General Assembly session is almost done.