Roanoke Fire and EMS Station 7 back in service after more than six years

ROANOKE, Va – After more than six years of planning and construction, Roanoke Fire and EMS Station 7 officially reopened Wednesday.

The new station works to preserve Grandin Village’s history while expanding services in the city.

The original station was built in 1922, making it one of Roanoke’s oldest.

Throughout the years, 10 News has watched and reported on the transformation of the old building. But for some, it’s always been about more than just the space.

“This may be a firehouse or a building for the fire department this really serves for the community, a place of refuge a place of safety to stop,” Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Shawn Talmadge said.

The new building pays tribute to the long history at Station 7, from preserved wood features to a repurposed fire engine and of course, Grandin’s signature Trojan Dog.

“We had teams on-site to start reclaiming things like brick and woodwork and all this stuff that we needed to move out of that station to accomplish and put back in the new, and I think we’ve done that,” Roanoke Fire and EMS Chief David Hoback said.

While the new Station 7 works to preserve the history of the old station. There are also new technological advances that will help keep firefighters and EMS crews safe on the job

Because the new station is nearly twice the size of the last, the upgraded space now houses cancer prevention measures and accommodations for women. Chief David Hoback hopes the new station preserves its predecessor’s legacy while setting the tone for the future.

“We’re very proud of what the team has done the committee has done and it’s now a very warm comforting welcoming fire station that Raleigh court can enjoy for many years to come,” Hoback said.

The department hopes to host an open house for the community once it’s safe to do so after the pandemic.