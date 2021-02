ROANOKE, Va. – A beloved fixture of Grandin Village is back home.

The iconic “Trojan Dog” is now standing guard at Roanoke’s new Fire Station 7.

On Saturday, crews transported the oversized dalmatian with a homecoming parade of fire trucks.

It was relocated due to construction back in 2018 and had been sitting outside the Raleigh Court Library.

The sculpture’s platform is made up of bricks from the original firehouse from 1922.

The “Trojan Dog” has lived in the Grandin area since 2010.