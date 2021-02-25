More than $95 million to go toward affordable housing in Virginia

Millions of dollars in federal funding are being used to help ensure Virginians have a roof over their heads.

On Thursday, U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Time Kaine announced that $95,560,265 in federal funding is going towards helping Virginians get safe and affordable homes.

“We’re glad to see these federal funds go toward providing housing resources for individuals who are struggling to stay afloat amid COVID-19,” said the Senators. “We will continue to push for federal assistance to better support Virginians in these challenging times.”

The Department of Housing and Urban Development provided the funding through four grant programs that include:

The Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) program, which works to expand economic opportunities, help develop safe urban communities and provide suitable living environments.

The HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), which provides grants to states and local governments to help people access affordable housing

The Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) program helps people who are experiencing a housing crisis and/or are homeless find somewhere to stay.

The Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) grant program provides housing assistance and additional supportive services to local units of government, states, and non-profit organizations for projects that help low-income persons medically diagnosed with HIV/AIDS and their families.

Here’s the breakdown of how the CDBG program will fund different locations in our region:

Recipient Amount Roanoke $1,835,201 Danville $894,119 Lynchburg $718,593 Blacksburg $554,230 Radford $182,495 Christiansburg $104,407

Here’s the breakdown of how the HOME program will fund different locations in our region:

Recipient Amount Roanoke $675,808 Blacksburg $596,346 Lynchburg $413,856 Danville $273,606

Here’s a breakdown of how the ESG will fund locations in our region:

Recipient Amount Roanoke $153,124

No cities or counties in our area received funding from the HOPWA program.