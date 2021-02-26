Connecticut murder suspect arrested here in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man accused of killing someone in Connecticut last year was found and arrested in Roanoke on Tuesday, according to police.

James Gardner, 38, was wanted for the murder of 46-year-old Henry Paulin as well as shooting another person in a convenience store in Waterbury, Connecticut on Nov. 8, 2020, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Since his arrest in Roanoke, Gardner has been extradited back to Connecticut and is being held on a $2 million bond.

He faces the following nine charges in connection with the November shooting: