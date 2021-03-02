Bedford public library, 4-H offer hands-on learning opportunities

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford Public Library System and Bedford 4-H are teaming up to create hands-on learning opportunities for kids.

This month, Bedford 4-H is teaching a STEM science water education series that explores flooding, pollution, irrigation, water conservation and the different ways we use water. The four-part series has a kit for every lesson.

The series aligns with Virginia SOLs and more importantly gives kids another learning opportunity outside of virtual learning.

“They can be online and virtual and learning the information that’s taught in school but they really need to be able to be hands-on to get a greater understanding of what it takes to be a scientist. It’s more than just learning the knowledge but it’s putting it into practice,” said Maribeth Martin, 4-H youth development extension agent for Bedford County.

The series is only being offered at Bedford Public Library’s central location and forest recreation center for space to social distance.

Masks are required and the groups are small, but if you don’t feel comfortable with your child going in-person you can pick up a kit or make your own and follow along with online videos.

Martin said either way, these types of programs are valuable to kids.

“It’s not just ‘I’m learning about water and what does it take’, but it really applies to what kids are learning in school and things that they are going to need to know in the future. It’s also practical because we use water every day,” said Martin.

To sign up through the library here.