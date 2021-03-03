Angels of Assisi caring for 15 dogs rescued from ‘inhumane’ hoarding situation

Angels of Assis teamed up with a rescue group in Wise County to bring in six puppies and nine adult dogs.

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi needs your help as it cares for 15 dogs it rescued over the weekend.

The animals were hoarded in a rural Southwest Virginia home in inhumane conditions with no water, according to the organization.

Angels teamed up with a rescue group in Wise County to bring in six puppies and nine adult dogs and is now trying to nurse them back to health.

“When they first got here, they seemed okay but then we found out the puppies were pretty sick so they’re currently receiving the best medical treatment we can give them. They’re on fluids and medication and we’re hoping they’ll pull through and then the adult dogs so far are pretty healthy,” said Dayna Reynolds, director of communications for Angels of Assisi.

Angels is asking for donations to help fund the extensive medical treatments needed.

Click here to find out how to donate.

