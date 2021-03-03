Investigation underway after man serving a life sentence for killing a Roanoke County woman dies

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of one of its inmates who was serving a life sentence.

Jeffrey Easley died on Monday while at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax, Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

In December 2010 in Roanoke County, Easley killed Tina Smith and kidnapped her then 12-year-old daughter, leading State Police to issue an Amber Alert.

Four days later, the two were found in San Francisco.

On Feb. 28, 2012, he pleaded no contest to the capital murder charge against him and received a life sentence.

Easley was an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence, Virginia, prior to his death.

His cause of death has not yet been determined, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.