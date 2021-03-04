Belvac expanding manufacturing operations into Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Lynchburg company is expanding by investing more jobs and millions of dollars into Bedford County.

Belvac plans on devoting about $3 million and 50 jobs to the region over the next five years.

The can-making and printing company is expanding into a 40,000 square foot building at the New London Business and Technology Center.

Jim Messier, chairman of the Bedford County Economic Development Authority, sees the opportunity as a way of increasing jobs during the pandemic.

“It’s huge. There are certainly a lot people that were out of work, particularly skilled labor; and this is a highly-skilled manufacturing industry,” said Messier.

The company plans to start interior construction later this month and begin its operations this summer.