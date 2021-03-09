Strawberry Festival returning to Roanoke with a new look this spring

Community school will be hosting its annual strawberry festival a little differently this year.

ROANOKE, Va – One of Southwest Virginia’s most beloved festivals is returning to the Star City.

The Community School will be hosting its annual Strawberry Festival a little differently this year.

This year, the event will be in a drive-thru format at the Berglund Center so strawberry lovers can enjoy their shortcakes and other deserts safely during the pandemic.

“Typically our larger festival would have kids games and music and a number of other things and so that will be slightly dialed back here, but we still look forward to the festive atmosphere and sort of the spirit that comes with it,” said Community School Director of Marketing Liz Johnson.

This year’s event will take place on April 30 and May 1.