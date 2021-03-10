Town of Altavista launches new app to promote downtown district during COVID-19

ALTAVISTA, Va. – Robert Pate, the owner of Cyclin’ Nutz bike shop, said since the pandemic began, he’s been trying to find ways to reach customers.

“Believe it or not, there’s still a lot of people that don’t know there’s a bike shop in Altavista,” said Pate.

Now, that’s changing. The Town of Altavista is launching the Distrx mobile app to bring attention to their downtown district.

“It’s really a way, during this COVID pandemic, to get information out there easily,” said George Sandridge, Main Street coordinator for Altavista.

The app includes a directory of businesses, parking information and a list of events.

Businesses can register for free, then upload information, pictures and even promotional content.

Jessica McKay, manager of Main Street Café and Coffee, believes this is another way to connect with consumers during COVID.

“Whether people are local or new to the area and aren’t familiar with what’s around, it gives everybody an opportunity to know the different businesses in the area,” said McKay.

Pate said the mobile app makes online searching easier.

“This kind of lumps it all together into one. You don’t have to worry about Googling or doing an internet search,” said Pate.

Sandridge added any Main Street community across the country can set up the Distrx app, that way visitors receive notifications instantly.

“So, if you’re living in Florida, but you visit here in Altavista; if you have the app, you’re going to get a notification the moment you come into the downtown district,” said Sandridge.

Distrx is available now in the Google Play and Apple app stores but expected to be completed in April.

Other parts of our area, including Roanoke, Lynchburg, Bedford and Martinsville also have their own apps.