Sen. Tim Kaine approves National Guard presence at Capitol if it means removing fences, razor wire

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia Senator Tim Kaine says he wants to see better security at the Capitol following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

His reaction comes after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved a request from Capitol Police Tuesday to keep nearly 2,300 National Guard personnel on Capitol Hill through May 23rd.

Kaine said if that will provide safety while allowing visitors to return, then he backs the idea.

“If we need to use some more people in order to take down the fences and the razor wire, that’s what we should do. I think fences and razor wire around the Capitol sends an absolute horrible message. First, it’s bad for the residents of Capitol Hill, but it sends a horrible message about who we are as a nation,” said Kaine.

He credited Capitol police officers for acts of heroism on Jan. 6, but called the security plan “poor.”