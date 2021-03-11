Social media pushes for answers in decades old Covington cold case murder

COVINGTON, Va – A new push on social media is hoping to solve a decades-old question: Who killed Aggie Albert?

Becky Beckstoffer was especially close to her aunt Aggie Albert, a loving woman of faith who was very active in her Covington neighborhood.

“It was her second home, she spent most of her — or a good portion of her time at the church,” Becky Beckstoffer said.

The entire community was turned upside when Albert’s body was found near her church in July of 1992.

Since then, her family and investigators have been looking for answers.

“The longer it goes, the harder it gets. I’m optimistic, but not confident that it’ll ever be solved,” Beckstoffer said.

A lot has changed since then, including social media. So in one last push, Beckstoffer started a new Facebook page in hopes of getting any information about what happened to aggie that night.

Ad

Esther Agnes Albert was born April 19, 1923 in Covington, Virginia. The youngest in a first generation Lebanese family,... Posted by Help Solve Aggie Albert’s Murder on Sunday, January 24, 2021

“I have almost 600 followers, and I’ve gotten a lot of good information a lot of feedback, a lot of interest in it,” Beckstoffer said.

Comments flood every post with community members sharing potential leads or supporting the push for new information. The case was quickly turned over to state police but has become increasingly hard to investigate. DNA found at the scene has been tested and resubmitted a number of times with no hits.

Potential witnesses have been hard to track down because of the amount of time passed.

“They just don’t have the right information to solve the case, but it’s not because they’re not trying,” Beckstoffer said.

Beckstoffer has been taking the charge of her aunt’s case for more than two decades now and says no piece of information is too small, She and her family will never stop fighting for justice for her aunt.

“It bothers me that she hasn’t had justice, I just feel like that she deserves for it to be solved and that person may be doing it again and that’s one of my biggest fears is somebody else’s going through this,” Beckstoffer said.

Ad

Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 540-380-5700.