Roanoke Vally looks to move to COVID vaccine Phase 1c in April

ROANOKE, Va – The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts could be moving into the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout early next month.

So far, more than 100,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the Roanoke Valley.

Some parts of Virginia, like Pittsylvania County and Danville, shifted into Phase 1c on Tuesday.

The department of health is expecting large shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting in a few weeks.

“It looks about 6,000 people are in Phase 1c, which means that if we get 10,000 vaccines in a week we should be able to move from Phase 1c to the general population very quickly,” explained Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow.

Once the large shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine start, the district will host more drive-thru vaccination clinics to distribute it.