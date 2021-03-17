Better Business Bureau warns of stimulus scams

ROANOKE, Va – As Americans across the country start to receive their third stimulus checks, the Better Business Bureau is warning people to avoid potential scams.

Staff says there has been a major influx of scammers hoping to steal personal information since the pandemic started.

The Better Business Bureau says you should never pay any money to get your check sooner or give out other incriminating information.

“With three different stimulus payments, with all the other programs that have been in place with other concerns of people had that we saw a huge increase in complaints last year if it was almost exclusively pandemic related,” Julie Wheeler President of Better Business Bureau Serving Southwest VA said.

The Internal Revenue Service does have a website that can be used to track when your payment is set to be made.