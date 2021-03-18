Blue Ridge Rock Festival returns in September 2021

APPOMATTOX, Va. – Hard rock and heavy metal fans can rejoice because the Blue Ridge Rock Festival is coming back this year!

Officials announced Wednesday that the music festival has been officially confirmed to take place from September 9-12.

“The time is now. There is perhaps never been a greater need for our Rock n’ Roll community to unite together after all this last year has brought,” officials wrote in a Facebook post.

In 2020, the festival was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Blue Ridge Rock Festival organizers said they are working to finalize booking for their fan-voted lineup as soon as possible.

“It is our commitment that we will fight hard for you the fan, and carry out our mission as ‘The Fan Driven Rock Experience’ like never before in 2021,” they said.

