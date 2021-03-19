Bedford County Sheriff’s Office looks for suspects stealing mail

Bedford County, Va. – Normally during the holidays, you have to worry about porch pirates. But with stimulus checks going out, someone could be eyeing your mailbox.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to stay vigilant after reports of mail being stolen from mailboxes.

People residing in Body Camp and Huddleston are reporting their mail being ripped open and then tossed on the side of the road.

The sheriff’s office asks if anyone spots mail on the ground to not touch it, rather give them a call.

“When you get home from work get your mail out of your mailboxes, take it inside,” Major Jon Wilks with Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said. “Don’t leave your packages on the porch. If you see anything out of the ordinary, give us a call at the Sheriff’s Office.”

Sheriff Mike Miller said this is considered a class one misdemeanor and the punishment is either a fine of $2,500 for each offense or a year behind bars.

Anyone with information on this crime can contact Investigator Cucci or Sgt. Arney at 540-586-4800 or through dispatch at 540-586-7827.

People can also submit tips using the P3TIPS app or online.

Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.00 if they call the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.