One injured, two residents displaced after house fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Two residents are going to be displaced after their house caught fire Friday evening, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

At about 5:40 p.m., crews said they responded to the report of a house fire in the 5800 block of Maywood Avenue in the Ft. Lewis area.

When the crews arrived at the scene, they said they found smoke and flames coming from a single-story brick home.

Two adults were in the house at the time of the fire and they were able to evacuate.

Officials said one of the residents sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital while the other was treated on the scene.

The fire took about 15 minutes to get under control, the fire department said.

The two residents were displaced and will be staying with their family nearby, according to authorities.