Roanoke painting event raises money for childhood cancer research

ROANOKE, Va. – A group of people painted for a special purpose in Roanoke Sunday morning.

Glazed Bisque-It hosted a fundraiser for the family of Rowan Price, the Roanoke 4-year-old who died of a rare form of leukemia in 2019.

All of the money raised went to “Rowan’s Hero Fund,” which has accumulated more than $87,000 for childhood cancer research through the St. Baldrick’s Foundation so far.

“This is a family that went through a trauma,” said Glazed Bisque-It owner Pam Golden. “We’re trying to make sure the next family doesn’t go through the same thing.”

“We’re putting our energy into something that’s making a difference,” Rowan’s mother, Mandy Price, said. “Keeping her memory alive really helps us move through that grief with purpose.”

Golden came up with the idea when Price and her family came to the store to paint their own figurines.

“I certainly knew of Rowan’s story,” Golden said. “When Mandy came in, I asked her if I could be part of a fundraiser for her. It’s not about painting pottery, it’s about making memories.”

“Pam was excited to support it and excited to do something in the memory of Rowan,” Price said. “To have a community reach out and say, ‘Can we do fundraisers and help?’ really warms our heart because Rowan continues to impact so many lives.”

If you missed the event, Glazed Bisque-It is collecting toys in Rowan’s honor outside of its store.