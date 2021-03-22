Man charged in Appomattox County homicide arrested in Florida, extradited back to Virginia

Keyanta Robinson has been charged with first-degree murder of a man found in a burned SUV. She is still wanted.

One of the four people charged with murdering a man found in a burned-out SUV in Appomattox County was arrested in Florida and has been extradited back to Virginia, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

Keyanta Robinson, 20, of Madison Heights has been charged with the first-degree murder of Carlos Rose, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, he was also wanted on eleven felony and misdemeanor charges out of Amherst County that were unrelated to the homicide investigation.

Authorities said that Robinson was arrested on Feb. 24 in Pinellas County, Florida by Appomattox County and Amherst County deputies on March 17 and is being held without bond at Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

