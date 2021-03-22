photo
45º

Local News

Man charged in Appomattox County homicide arrested in Florida, extradited back to Virginia

Arrested on Feb. 24, extradited to Virginia last week

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 
Crime
,
Appomattox County
,
Amherst County
Keyanta Robinson has been charged with first-degree murder of a man found in a burned SUV. She is still wanted. (Appomattox County Sheriff's Office)

One of the four people charged with murdering a man found in a burned-out SUV in Appomattox County was arrested in Florida and has been extradited back to Virginia, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

Keyanta Robinson, 20, of Madison Heights has been charged with the first-degree murder of Carlos Rose, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, he was also wanted on eleven felony and misdemeanor charges out of Amherst County that were unrelated to the homicide investigation.

Authorities said that Robinson was arrested on Feb. 24 in Pinellas County, Florida by Appomattox County and Amherst County deputies on March 17 and is being held without bond at Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

The following people have also been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the case:

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: