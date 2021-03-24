Blacksburg votes to keep coronavirus restrictions, not match governor’s announcement

On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that coronavirus-related restrictions across the state could be rolled back — but leaders in Blacksburg said not so fast.

During a coronavirus update on Tuesday afternoon, Northam announced that social gatherings will now be allowed to have up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, starting on April 1. Indoor entertainment venues will also be able to operate at 30% capacity with up to 500 people.

The governor also previously announced tentative plans for outdoor graduations, which allow up to 5,000 people at outdoor ceremonies.

Ad

During a town council meeting on Tuesday night, officials voted to keep the town’s current ordinance in place, which limits both indoor and outdoor gatherings to 50 people. The ordinance is set to expire on May 16, which is the last day for Virginia Tech graduation activities.