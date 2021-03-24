Lynchburg’s Kirkley Hotel could be converted into senior living facility

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A hotel in Lynchburg could soon become a senior living facility.

The city’s planning commission unanimously approved the move Wednesday.

Runk & Pratt Companies, a family-owned health care enterprise, owns the Kirkley Hotel and already operates several living facilities in our area.

They are looking into renovating the rooms to offer both independent and assisted living.

“The project will be somewhere between 92 to 100 units, and what we’re going to do is interior renovations, basically two rooms will become like apartments, and we are doing independent living and assisted living,” said Jimmy Ayers of Runk & Pratt Companies.

If the project moves forward, it would continue to operate as a hotel until major renovations begin.

Below is the full press release:

Runk & Pratt Companies plans to explore the option to remodel The Kirkley Hotel in Lynchburg into a modern, retirement-living community for independent seniors. Designs for the extensive remodel have been completed, and current plans would make the project Runk & Pratt’s first fully independent-living specific community. Runk & Pratt intends for this new community to cater to the aging Baby Boomer population by providing a contemporary, apartment-style complex with a focus on premier amenities and lifestyle services. Regarding the potential remodel, Runk & Pratt Companies Co-Owner and Vice President Vickie Runk says: “We always knew this would be an option for the hotel, and with the current status of the hospitality industry, it makes sense for us to explore a transition to senior living sooner rather than later. As a faith-based company, we feel like the Lord may be opening the door for us to continue to help with the emotional, social, and healthcare needs of seniors in the Lynchburg area. With this outstanding location, we would create a world without walls where seniors can stay connected to the local community and keep their independence. It would really be made for the active, retirement-aged population who desire a social environment where they can relax and enjoy maintenance-free living, while also having basic health care needs taken care of. The planned renovations allow for high-end amenities and luxurious common spaces, making it a place where residents and their families truly want to spend time together.” If the project moves forward, The Kirkley Hotel will continue to operate as a hotel until major renovations begin in late 2021 or early 2022.