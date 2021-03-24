Salem organizations asking for clothing donations for local schools

SALEM, Va. – Three Salem organizations are teaming up to help local students and they’re asking for your help too.

The Kiwanis, Lions and Rotary clubs are hosting the Back to Basics clothing drive Thursday.

Donations will go towards seven local schools so kids can have back-up clothes if they get dirty during the day.

“There are times that you have students that would be extremely embarrassed if they had to go through the day, let’s say, with something spilled on their lap and a lot of parents now work so, therefore, the students can’t have a parent bring them clean, dry clothes,” said Mary Cross, president of the Kiwanis Club of Salem.

The clothing drive is happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Salem Civic Center.

Click here to find a list of clothing needed.