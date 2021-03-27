Person of interest pictured in Bedford County mail thefts

Person of interest in recent Bedford County larcenies from mailboxes in the Huddleston area (Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the person of interest in a number of larcenies from mailboxes in the Huddleston area.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying the person of interest in the attached... Posted by Bedford County Sheriff's Office VA on Saturday, March 27, 2021

In our previous reporting, people residing in Body Camp and Huddleston reported their mail being ripped open and then tossed on the side of the road.

Sheriff Mike Miller said this is considered a class one misdemeanor and the punishment is either a fine of $2,500 for each offense or a year behind bars.

Anyone with information on this crime can contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.