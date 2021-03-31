Congressman Ben Cline tours vaccination site at Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va – As COVID-19 vaccine supply increases across the Roanoke Valley, Congressman Ben Cline paid a visit to one of the largest vaccination sites in the region.

Hundreds and sometimes thousands of people get vaccinated here at the Berglund Center almost every day.

“We’ve got folks from all over the community working together to make sure that everybody wants to get vaccinated,” Cline said.

The Republican congressman spent Wednesday afternoon looking at operations and thanking volunteers for their time.

“This is an efficient process, and it’s not very painful, it’s about the same as a flu shot, and that you can get in and out quickly so we want to encourage people if they choose to get the vaccine to come in and get one,” Cline said.

Cline says the choice to get vaccinated is still personal, but he hopes to act as an example because it will help reopen the economy and protect the community.

“I’m all for liberty and for folks being able to make that choice, but I want to encourage folks to get it because it will help to get kids back in schools open up classrooms, open up the economy and get us on course to beating this virus that much faster,” Cline said.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts also announced Wednesday that anyone in Phase 1a or Phase 1b can call the district directly to make an appointment to come get vaccinated.