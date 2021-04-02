12 units displaced after Pebble Creek Apartments fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Crews battled a massive apartment complex fire in Roanoke County Friday evening that displaced residents in 12 apartments.

At about 5:10 p.m., crews responded to Pebble Creek Apartments on 3345 Circle Brook Drive for reports of a structure fire, according to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the second and third stories of a three-story apartment building.

All residents were able to evacuate while two cats were rescued by crews in the fire.

Officials said that out of the 24 apartments affected, 12 of those will be displaced. The American Red Cross will be assisting those affected.

The fire was under control in about an hour.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the blaze was caused by discarded smoking materials, resulting in $1.25 million in damage.

Officials said there are no reported injuries.