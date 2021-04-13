Centra Health selling its long-term care and senior housing facilities

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Centra Health has announced plans to sell its long-term care and senior housing facilities.

Leaders told 10 News with the ever-evolving health care environment, they believe it’s time to sell the facilities to companies that operate them as their primary focus.

Centra signed letters of intent through Hill Valley Healthcare, which specializes in skilled-nursing facilities, to operate The Summit and Guggenheimer Health and Rehabilitation Centers, both in Lynchburg; as well as Oakwood Manor in Bedford and Fairmont Crossing in Amherst.

Meanwhile, The Summit Assisted and Independent Living campus would be acquired by LifeSpire, a faith-based community out of Richmond, Vriginia.

The 600 employees will be offered positions by new management, so the nearly 500 residents will be seeing familiar faces.

“The caregivers that are currently caring for them will be in place during this transaction. So, maybe the brand changes or the badge changes, but operationally things will stay pretty much the same,” said Tracey Jennings, managing director of senior care for Centra.

Jennings would not disclose how much they’re selling the facilities for, citing contracts have not been finalized, but plan to complete the transaction around August.