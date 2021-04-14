Berglund Center to offer walk-in appointments on Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – The Berglund Center will be offering walk-in appointments on Thursday.

People won’t need to register for an appointment, and the Moderna vaccine will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who is 18 or older is eligible to receive a vaccine.

“To date, more than 170,000 first and second doses of vaccine have been administered in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts,” said Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts health director Cynthia Morrow. “Vaccine supplies into our district have increased significantly which allows the opportunity for people to get their vaccinations at our clinic without an appointment on Thursday.”

All previously scheduled clinic appointments will still happen at their designated times.