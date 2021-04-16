Police identify human remains found on Hollins University’s campus

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Human remains that were found on the campus of Hollins University in February were identified as a woman missing out of Salem, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

On Feb. 16, police said they found human remains on the campus that were not connected to the university.

On Friday, police identified the human remains as 31-year-old Jessica Darling Dickson of Salem, a woman who has been missing since 2019.

According to police, the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death are still under investigation.