Ferrum College on lockdown after possible shot fired near on-campus apartment

FERRUM, Va. – Ferrum College has been placed on lockdown, according to the college’s website.

At 2:13 p.m., the college advised people to continue sheltering in place as authorities investigate a shot fired near the Hillcrest apartments.

Those are campus housing facilities that house upperclassmen, located closest to Swartz Gymnasium.

At 1:31 pm. Wednesday, the university posted on its social media platforms, “Ferrum Alert: Start lockdown procedures.”

