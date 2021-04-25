Christiansburg sign war gains global attention

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – As a sign war in Christiansburg continues to brew, it’s bringing smiles to many.

It all started with a message from a music shop on North Franklin Street, Bridge Kaldro: “Hey Super Shoes, want to start a sign war?”

Now it’s led to a full-on war between shoe stores, hair salons, restaurants, realtors and more.

Ed Bridge, the owner of Bridge Kaldro, said the fun message was sparked by an employee. But he had never heard of it the idea of sign war.

“I’m just so humbled because this is bigger than my little music store,” Bridge said.

Waiting for the next laugh, more than 19,000 people from around the world are keeping tabs on the battle through a Facebook group.

From Minnesota to the United Kingdom, Ed Bridge says he’s proud the small act is highlighting Christiansburg.

Ad

“If we can put this whole area a little bit more on the map for people coming to visit, why not?” he said.