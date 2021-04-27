Construction begins on reimagined West End at River Ridge

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The redevelopment of Lynchburg’s River Ridge marked a significant milestone Tuesday.

Crews began demolition on the former Macy’s building. Management says the West End of the mall will bring a “lively, town-centered experience” with a streetscape, retailers, outdoor dining and entertainment spaces.

“We are going to make way for a new façade of the building, a brand-new grand entrance to the property and street; and this is really going to be the restaurant and entertainment hub of the property,” said Katie Farris, marketing manager for River Ridge.

We’re told the new entrance, shops and streetscape are set to open by the 2021 holiday season.

The green space for entertainment and community events is slated for 2022.

Management says they’re not releasing the exact price tag on the multimillion-dollar project right now — and not ready to announce which restaurants and retailers are moving into the new location.