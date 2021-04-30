Local developer saving two former school buildings by converting them into apartments

BEDFORD, Va. – Thursday’s ribbon-cutting marked the completion of a new apartment complex in the Madison Heights area of Amherst County, as Waukeshaw Development converted the old Phelps Elementary School.

“It’s really fulfilling for us, as a company, to see it come together,” said Emily Sanfratella, COO of Waukeshaw Development Inc.

The project was four years in the making and consists of 41 units, both one-and-two-bedroom apartments.

Along with stainless steel appliances and natural lighting, the $6 million building is a pet-friendly complex with a dog washing station.

The development group wants the new features to attract people to the area.

“We hope our development spurs on other development, whether that’s apartment buildings or new businesses or people just moving to the area,” said Sanfratella.

To help bring people over to Bedford County, Waukeshaw Development’s converting the old Bedford Middle School into apartments and a hotel. The target completion date is scheduled for Summer or Fall 2023.

Ad

The site made news last year when it was set on fire.