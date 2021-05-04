Group leaves Lynchburg for 900-mile journey, raising awareness about human trafficking

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One group is embarking on a 900-mile journey to raise awareness and funds for survivors of human trafficking.

The FreeTHEM Walk kicked off from Lynchburg Monday, where the group will travel on the Underground Railroad.

They’ll make stops along the way before finishing in Buffalo, New York, which was one of the last stops before freedom seekers crossed over into Canada.

They’re looking to raise $1 million to support Project Mona’s House, which supports victims of human trafficking and sexual abuse. The organization aims to build a home in Buffalo within three years, which would occupy up to 125 women.

“The thing that we like to say is women are allowed to come in as victims, be transformed into survivors, but by the time they leave they are overcomers. With that being said, we provide residential services, free behavioral and mental health counseling, in addition to that we are also opening groups,” said Kelly Diane Galloway, president of the newly announced Mona’s Group Lynchburg chapter.

The Lynchburg Chapter of Mona’s Group is scheduled to break ground on a home of their own in 2022, with hopes to house at least 15 women.