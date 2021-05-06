Seven candidates seeking GOP nomination in Virginia’s 2021 Governors Race

Republicans across the commonwealth are looking to take back the governor’s office this November, but first they will have to choose a candidate.

ROANOKE, Va. – Republicans across the Commonwealth are looking to take back the governor’s office this November, but first, they will have to choose a candidate.

The seven hopeful nominees range in experience, including former Speaker of the House Delegates Kirk Cox.

“Without reopening all schools with really struggling with vaccine distribution on Virginia Employment Commission being 50th, you’ll see Kirk Cox turn that around very quickly,” Candidate Kirk Cox said.

Cox says his experience in Richmond politics sets him apart from the rest, he hopes to reunite the party if elected.

“I will tell you I think I’m the most electable come from the bluest Republican district in the state,” Cox said.

Also campaigning on experience in Richmond is Senator Amanda Chase.

“We as conservatives should not have to tolerate being bullied,” Chase said.

Chase has been outspoken on first and second amendment rights and hopes to advocate for constitutional conversations across the state.

Ad