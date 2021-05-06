Virginia Museum of Transportation’s famed 611 steam locomotive headed to Pennslyvania

ROANOKE, VA. – The Queen of Steam will be back on the move.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation’s famed 611 steam locomotive has most recently been parked at the North Carolina Transportation Museum.

And now the VMT announced it’s headed for another visit to the Strasburg Railroad in Pennsylvania to spend some time there.

Previously the locomotive ran excursions through Amtrak and Norfolk Southern. 10 News asked Norfolk Southern’s CEO if that is a future possibility.

“We don’t have current plans to bring the steam program back, it’s certainly a part of our history and I understand there are many, many fans of that service out there, but we’re a business and in the business of transporting freight and that and passenger trains have to take priority on our lines,” Norfolk Southern CEO Jim Squires said.

611 events benefit the VMT which relies heavily on donations to stay open. It’s unclear what route the locomotive will take to Pennsylvania.

The museum said it appreciates the community’s continued support.