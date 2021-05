Crews responded to a crash on Sunday

Crews responded to a crash on Sunday after a car ran into a house in Southeast Roanoke.

At about 3:23 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS were dispatched to the 1300 block of Woodbine St SE.

No injuries were reported, according to authorities.

Crews said their Heavy Technical Rescue Team was called to fix the house.

Authorities didn’t say how the incident happened.