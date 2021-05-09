Washington and Lee University to decide if it’ll change its name in June

LEXINGTON, Va. – Washington and Lee University might have a new name next month.

The university announced on May 5 that it will decide on whether it will change its name in June.

This comes after a lengthy debate that started late last year regarding the university’s name. People argued that changing its name would improve diversity on the campus and create a welcoming environment.

In late January, the university considered the matters raised in the petitions it received regarding the name of the university.

The university has changed its name several times in its nearly 300 years of existence.

The private liberal arts university said it has observed more than 14,000 survey responses, thousands of letters and numerous conversations with focus groups of students, faculty, staff and alumni.