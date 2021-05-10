Sheetz announces $2/hour pay increase, summer stimulus program for its employees

Sheetz employees can expect a bump in their pay in the next couple of weeks, and even more in the summer months.

The company announced Monday that it is giving all 18,000 store employees a $2/hour wage increase that will go into effect on May 21.

Additionally, Sheetz announced a $12 million investment in a summer stimulus program, which will give its store employees an added $1/hour wage increase from May 21 through Sept. 23.

That investment includes more than just competitive wages. We provide career growth opportunities and a clear path to promotion so life at Sheetz can be not just a job, but a career,” said President and COO of Sheetz, Travis Sheetz.