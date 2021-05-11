Local political analyst weighs in on Youngkin as GOP’s pick for Virginia governor

The Republican Party of Virginia has selected its candidate for governor: Glenn Youngkin.

The former CEO of the Carlyle Group, a global investment firm, promises to use his business experience to bring change to Richmond.

“I’m so humbled today to have accepted this nomination, to be ready in fact to serve and prepared to lead and get Virginia back to where she belongs as the best state in America to live and work and raise a family,” said Youngkin.

On Tuesday, Youngkin won the support of former President Donald Trump, who wrote: “Glenn is pro-business, pro-second amendment, pro-veterans, pro-America, he knows how to make Virginia’s economy rip-roaring, and he has my complete and total endorsement!”

“I’m honored to receive his endorsement,” said Youngkin. “I’m receiving endorsements from all over today, which is so humbling.”

10 News political analyst Dr. Ed Lynch said that Youngkin is still the underdog in the blue state, but has some advantages: He’s got substantial campaign funding, he’s a political outsider and he didn’t attack his Republican opponents.

Lynch said COVID-19 restrictions under the Northam administration and the popularity of President Joe Biden in November could also influence the election.

“Most times, the party not in the White House wins that election for governor,” said Lynch.