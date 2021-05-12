Chick-fil-A limiting one sauce per customer as it experiences a shortage

Looks like it’s not only gas that’s experiencing a shortage but also... sauce?
No one saw it coming, but Chick-fil-A is currently experiencing a shortage of sauce packets.
For as long as this is an issue, customers will only be given one dipping sauce per item.
Though the fast-food chain is having supply issues, officials told a customer on Twitter that they’re working to solve the issue quickly.
We apologize for the inconvenience, Stacey! Industry-wide supply chain disruptions have caused a temporary shortage of select items in our Restaurants, including our sauces. We’re working to solve this issue quickly so you can be reunited with your sauce soon.❤️— Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) May 11, 2021