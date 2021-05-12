Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Chick-fil-A limiting one sauce per customer as it experiences a shortage

Nicole Del Rosario
, Social / Digital Producer

Chick-fil-A
Restaurant
Shortage
Looks like it’s not only gas that’s experiencing a shortage but also... sauce?

No one saw it coming, but Chick-fil-A is currently experiencing a shortage of sauce packets.

For as long as this is an issue, customers will only be given one dipping sauce per item.

Though the fast-food chain is having supply issues, officials told a customer on Twitter that they’re working to solve the issue quickly.

