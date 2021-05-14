Martinsville and Henry County reach agreement on town reversion

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The City of Martinsville and Henry County came to an agreement on town reversion after officially starting the process in December 2019.

On Thursday, Martinsville and Henry County made an agreement in a meeting while presenting to the Commission on Local Government (CLG) to revert Martinsville back to a town.

This statement was shared with the CLG: “The parties have reached an agreement in principle that they anticipate will be approved at a meeting of the two governing bodies before the end of the month.”

However, a formal agreement is not available yet.

We reached out to both parties and both were unavailable to comment Friday.

The completion date is still expected to be July 2022.