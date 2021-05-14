Roanoke City leaders seeking community help to end gun violence by offering $65K in grants

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City hopes to soon hire several people who will work to prevent the gun violence many neighborhoods have experienced.

The Gun Violence Task Force is applying for a grant that would create three jobs: a youth and gang violence coordinator and two street outreach employees.

We first told you about the youth and gang violence assessment that will gauge the effects and causes of gun violence by speaking directly with those impacted.

[Roanoke anti-gun violence efforts could set example statewide amid rise in gun violence]

“We want to sustain that success not just for returning citizens, but for young adults and youth, or anyone in our community that has experienced barriers to success and opportunity. We want to make sure that we have the services in place over an extended period of time to ensure that success,” explained Councilman Joe Cobb.

Ad

The Gun Violence Task Force is also looking to partner with local nonprofits.

They plan to give out $65,000 in mini-grants to organizations that can help with this effort.

These funds will be distributed in grants ranging from $3,000-$5,000 for activities to be completed by August 31, 2021.