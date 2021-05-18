Organizations across Southwest, Central Virginia tackling COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

Health leaders across southwest Virginia are seeing a decrease in demand of those interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Not long ago, the vaccine was hard to come by; however, supply now continues to outgrow demand, due in part to vaccine hesitancy -- something health leaders across the region are working to combat.

“We are trying to educate we are trying to control the misinformation that is spreading out there,” said New River Health Director Dr. Noelle Bissell.

But why are people still choosing not to get the shot? Staff at the Free Clinic of Central Virginia said it can be an equity issue.

“By doing it in their communities and sometimes at their actual worksites, we’re able to get folks that can’t get to those large-scale testing events,” explained clinic CEO Christina Delzingaro.

When the vaccine was first made available to staff at the clinic, nearly half chose to not receive the shot.

Their reason, they said they wanted to wait and see what happened.

