University of Lynchburg creates first local NAACP collegiate chapter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The University of Lynchburg is making strides in building unity and fighting for racial justice. The institution recently chartered its NAACP chapter -- the first collegiate chapter in Central Virginia.

Davion Washington Jr., a university senior, says he had one more assignment before walking across the graduation stage.

“I really wanted to hone in on one of my personal passions and goals,” said Washington.

He founded the university’s NAACP chapter, which was chartered earlier this month.

The group says the university has historically been a predominately white institution, with about a 10% African American student population and a 6% to 8% Hispanic student population.

“That’s where the NAACP will do the work to educate our peers and to continue to foster a healthy environment where everyone is understanding of one another based on all of our various backgrounds,” Washington said.

Washington wants the chapter to create an open dialogue, especially when tension is built across the country.

“True leaders create more leaders and create opportunities for future leaders,” Washington said.