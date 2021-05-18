What’s News Today: Vaccination clinics, Lynchburg road construction

The New River Health District holds its final, large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinic today. After today, the district will switch to smaller, localized events. Today’s clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lane Stadium at Virginia Tech. Appointments are not required, but scheduling one will reduce wait times. You’ll find information about future clinic’s on the health department’s website.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about its maintenance plan for secondary roads. The plan calls for nearly $2 million in improvements through 2027. Tonight’s hearing begins at 6 p.m.

Road work in downtown Lynchburg could impact your commute, starting today. Now through May 28th, Tenth Street from Main to Church Streets will be closed. Crews will rebuild the road as part of the Main Street Renewal Project.

If you’re looking for a job, Kroger is holding a hiring event today. The grocer is hoping to fill management positions in the Roanoke and New River Valleys. You are asked to apply online first and bring a copy of your resume to the event. It runs from noon to 6 p.m. today at the Hotel Roanoke.

The Giles County Christian Service Mission cuts the ribbon today on a new food pantry. The 512 Food Pantry will help eliminate food insecurity in the county. It uses a client-choice model, allowing people to pick the food they need, giving a sense of dignity and limiting waste. The ribbon-cutting and open house are a 9 a.m. at the facility on Wenonah Avenue in Pearisburg.

Lane closures on Interstate 81 could impact your nighttime travels in Botetourt County. Tonight at tomorrow night, there will be lane closures between mile markers 168 and 169 from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. as crews pave. Tonight, exit 168 will be closed.

The City of Lynchburg will hold a virtual public meeting tonight at 6 p.m. about proposed changes at the intersection of Rivermont and Bedford Avenues. The city says changes will improve safety by eliminating left turns onto Rivermont Avenue. There are three options proposed for the intersection.

The Central Shenandoah Health District will begin vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds today. There’s a clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Old Peebles store in Lexington. Parents must be with their children in order to get a vaccine. You can schedule an appointment online.