Starting in July, Appalachian Power customers will see their bill go up by around $11.

This comes after the State Corporation Commission approved an AEP request on Tuesday to raise rates to cover transmission costs. AEP services about 500,000 customers in Virginia.

The change only applies to customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month.

The company filed the request in early March, asking for a rate increase for the first time since 2017.