Have fun in the sun and water with these safety tips

ROANOKE, Va. – You and your family may want to soak up the sun this weekend and all the warm weekends to follow. 10 News is working for you, to make sure your skin is protected and you can prevent a drowning when you do go outside this spring and summer.

Protecting your skin from the sunshine is so important because skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. but it’s also one of the most preventable according to the CDC.

When it comes to protection, sunscreen is a lot of people’s go-to but Dr. Joshua Eikenberg, M.P.H. at Carilion Clinic said people don’t put on enough and forget to re-apply.

Here are his recommendations:

Use at least 30 sun protection factor (SPF), which is 97% protection

The amount of sun screen you put on should be about two tablespoons

Re-apply immediately after you get done being in the water or sweat a lot

Sun protective clothing can be used instead sunscreen and is helpful if you have a hard time of remember to reapply sunscreen

Wear a wide brim hat, it covers areas popular for skin cancer like the back of your neck and ears

Don’t go tanning to create a base tan because it’s not good for your skin and doesn’t protect you from the sun

Avoid going out for long periods of time during peak sun hours

“So when are the peak hours of activity? Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and a good rule of thumb is the time you do go outside is when your shadow is longer than you are tall,” said Dr. Eikenburg.

Find more pointers here.

