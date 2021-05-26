Driver wanted after crashing into carport next to Roanoke home, police say

Authorities searching for driver that crashed into carport in Northeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities are searching for a driver that they said crashed into a car port next to a home in Northeast Roanoke on Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident happened just before 5 a.m. in the 100 block of Trinkle Ave. NE when a driver hit the car port, a car in the driveway and a car parked in the street.

The person driving the bucket truck ran away from the scene, and authorities said they were not able to provide a description.

Authorities said no injuries were reported, but it’s unclear if the suspect is hurt.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, no significant structural damage was done to the home.

As of 7 a.m., the suspect’s truck is still at the scene and authorities are waiting on wreckers to come remove it.

10 News has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.