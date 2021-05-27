University of Lynchburg giving graduates free business attire to help with job interviews

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Graduating from college can be a stressful time as now former students look to start a new chapter of their lives.

“A good majority of students on campus don’t have dress/business clothes yet,” said Sara Martin, a recent graduate of the University of Lynchburg.

There’s just one problem, she’s got to dress for success.

“Buying something just for an interview is a little bit stressful,” explained Martin.

It’s why her now alma mater is doing its part in helping graduates put their best foot forward.

“We’ve seen an increase in people who didn’t have the necessary attire to dress up, or the knowledge to dress up,” said University of Lynchburg Professor Jimmy Roux.

He and others are launching a “Suit Yourself” closet to offer free business casual attire for young men and women.

“It’s very expensive. Everything is expensive now days,” said Roux. “A lot of times, people don’t have the money.”